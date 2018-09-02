Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison on Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Brad Aymond, 51, 401 Mamie St., Eunice, first-offense DWI, driving over median and red light violation.
- Michael Carmouche, 38, 422 Saint Rose Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and careless driving.
- Charla Covington, 45, 39095 Sand Hill Road, Walker, first-offense DWI and headlights required.
- Aletha Maxie, 34, 3103 Singletary Drive, Baker, second-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Bernard Robert, 33, 2010 Jerlyn Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Chester Victor, 23, 2248 Cypress Point Drive, LaPlace, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and driver's license suspended or revoked.