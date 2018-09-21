Baton Rouge Police are asking for help in locating an 86-year-old woman, Claryce Jordan Minor, 86, who was last seen when she left home Friday morning to drive to a beauty-shop appointment.
Minor left home around 9:30 a.m. Friday and was driving a 1999 silver Lexus E300, license plate number HYS230, police said.
Family members became worried when Minor didn't arrive for her appointment at the beauty salon, police said. Minor, who lives in the Scotlandville area, would have traveled south on Scenic Highway to Walnut Street.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Minor is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7876.