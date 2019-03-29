The Baton Rouge man involved in the crash last month that killed Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Shane Totty has received a traffic citation from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Devin Burke, 26, was cited for failure to yield from a private driveway on Feb. 1, 2019. Totty had been escorting a funeral procession on the 6400 block of Jones Creek Road when he was struck.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said Friday that more-serious charges are not expected for Burke.

Totty joined the Baton Rouge Police Department in June 2014. A year before the fatal crash, Totty was shot in the face while responding to a call in south Baton Rouge. He had recently recovered from his injuries when he was hit during the funeral procession.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office is receiving all investigative documents for further review.