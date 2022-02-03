Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies found a 27-year-old Prairieville man who had been in jail since midday Sunday hanging from a bed sheet early Tuesday in an older part of the correctional facility with individual cells.
After what deputies described as an attempted suicide, Johnny D. Everett Jr. was taken to an area hospital where he was in a critical condition Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office.
Lt. Col. Paul Hall, warden of the parish jail, and a deputy warden were doing a routine morning security check when they found Everett unresponsive about 9:30 a.m., Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Webre said Everett had a pulse when he was discovered and Hall and others gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation after cutting him down in his cell.
Everett had been booked Sunday into Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville on a probation violation, a bench warrant from July and a previously revoked bail but had been given new bail of $10,000, jail records say.
After his booking, Everett had gone through a classification assessment before an internal jail board and hadn't been determined to have suicidal tendencies or to be in need of medical assistance, Webre said.
Everett wasn't on a disciplinary lockdown either, Webre said.
But deputies did put Everett in an individual cell, in an area where inmates with medical problems are sometimes housed, because Everett had requested it, the sheriff said.
"He wanted to get out of the dorm that he was in because he felt uncomfortable in the dorm that he was in," Webre said.
He added that the individual cell had been planned as a temporary measure until jail officials could find a better place to classify him and likely would have been sent back to general population at some point.
Newer parts of the parish jail have dormitory-style beds with centralized areas and cameras for guards to watch inmates.
Webre said the older part of the jail has had cameras installed and their footage is now being reviewed as part of an investigation into the incident.
Citing the sheriff's investigation and the potential for future litigation, Webre declined to say Thursday when deputies had previously checked on Everett before he was discovered Tuesday morning.
Webre noted that academic research into jai suicides shows that many do happen quickly, in the first days of a new incarceration, when inmates are grappling with a lot of emotional dynamics and uncertainty.
Everett had an extensive arrest history in Ascension and had a prior unauthorized use of a movable conviction.
He was still facing theft, hit-and-run and other charges in court, as well as the risk of having of an enhanced sentence on future convictions, court documents say.