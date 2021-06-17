Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge, booking them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Thursday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Howard Austin, 33, 12991 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless operation and improper lane usage.
- Anthony Ceasar, 21, 1033 State St., New Orleans, first-offense DWI and equipment violation.
- Coray Cushingberry, 34, 5045 Sycamore St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and equipment violation.