Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Sergio Alarcon, 19, 19826 Maple Chase Lane, Houston, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, failure to maintain control of a vehicle and hit-and-run.
- Carl Fouse, 65, 11888 Longridge Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, domestic abuse aggravated assault and misrepresentation during booking.
- Matthew Novak, 23, 9244 S. Saint Landry Ave., Gonzales, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.