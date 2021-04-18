BR.siegencrash.112118_HS_060
Buy Now

Investigators with Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, along with EMS and the St. George Fire Department, work a crash involving at least three vehicles on Siegen Lane between Old Siegen Lane and Perkins Road, Tuesday night, November 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.

Those booked and the counts against them: 

  • Sergio Alarcon, 19, 19826 Maple Chase Lane, Houston, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, failure to maintain control of a vehicle and hit-and-run.
  • Carl Fouse, 65, 11888 Longridge Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, domestic abuse aggravated assault and misrepresentation during booking. 
  • Matthew Novak, 23, 9244 S. Saint Landry Ave., Gonzales, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle. 

To contact a crime reporter at The Advocate, email policereporters@theadvocate.com or call (225) 388-0369.

View comments