A woman was shot and injured early Monday at an apartment complex off Greenwell Springs Road by her friend’s teenage son, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the shooting at Mallard Crossing Apartments, located at 11320 Greenwell Springs Rd. The injured woman was transported to the hospital.
The woman told deputies she was shot by her friend’s 17-year-old son. The teen was apprehended by authorities, EBRSO said.
No other information about the shooting was immediately available.