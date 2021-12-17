Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Katherine Atkinson, 31, 1916 Jerlyn Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, possession of marijuana and going the wrong way on a one-way street.
- Keaton Turnipseed, 24, 999 N. 9th St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, no insurance, driver's license not on person and possession/distribution of a Schedule II drug.