The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a vacant house fire Sunday afternoon was the result of arson, the second one in less than 24 hours.
Firefighters responded to a fire in the front room of a vacant house on the 1800 block of Missouri Street at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday. They entered through the front door to put the fire out.
Investigators found the fire was set intentionally.
The fire was the second arson at a vacant Baton Rouge house Sunday. Firefighters responded to another one on Stearns Street early Sunday morning.
BRFD asks anyone with information about the fire to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or fire investigators at 225-354-1419.