ms house fire.JPG

Baton Rouge firefighters extinguish a fire on Missouri Street Sunday afternoon, the second vacant house fire of the day caused by arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

 Justin Hill, Baton Rouge Fire Department

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a vacant house fire Sunday afternoon was the result of arson, the second one in less than 24 hours.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the front room of a vacant house on the 1800 block of Missouri Street at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday. They entered through the front door to put the fire out.

Investigators found the fire was set intentionally.

The fire was the second arson at a vacant Baton Rouge house Sunday. Firefighters responded to another one on Stearns Street early Sunday morning.

Fire at vacant house on Stearns Street was an arson, Baton Rouge fire department says

BRFD asks anyone with information about the fire to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or fire investigators at 225-354-1419.

