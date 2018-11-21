Baton Rouge police have released the name of the motorcyclist killed during a crash Tuesday evening on Perkins Road.

Joseph Bueche, 24, of Baton Rouge was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in a news release Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Perkins Road near Dawson Creek, which is in between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Staring Lane.

Bueche was driving his motorcycle westbound on Perkins Road when another driver pulled out of a driveway and into his lane of travel, striking Bueche's motorcycle.

McKneely said the crash remains under investigation.