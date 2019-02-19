ST. AMANT — An argument over parking at an La. 22 gas station prompted an argument and attempted shooting and led to the arrest of two men, the Ascension Parish sheriff said Tuesday.
John Wesley Harris, 37, shot five times at Reginal Miles Jr., 24, in the parking lot of the Catch 22 gas station shortly before 7 a.m., Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement.
One shot hit an unrelated vehicle but no one was injured in the altercation at the station in St. Amant, Webre said.
Detectives were still interviewing people Tuesday afternoon, deputies had said, but eventually were able to arrest both men.
Harris, of French Settlement, was booked with single counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and disturbing the peace and two counts aggravated criminal damage, Webre said.
Miles, of Gonzales, fled the gas station after the shooting. Sheriff's detectives searched his vehicle parked there and found a large quantity of Xanax, a handgun and drug paraphernalia inside, Webre said.
Miles was later arrested and booked with single counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of Xanax, disturbing the peace and possession of drug paraphernalia, Webre said.
Miles and Harris were awaiting the setting of bail Tuesday evening in Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville, Webre said.