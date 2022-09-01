Baton Rouge police arrested two of the department’s own officers in unrelated cases, alleging that one cop leaked details from a narcotics probe to drug dealers in exchange for cash and another put a woman in handcuffs, forced her to an apartment and sexually assaulted her, senior police brass said Thursday.
Officer Richard Barrow was booked on a count each of obstruction of justice and malfeasance in office, accused of sharing information about a narcotics probe with people involved in drug trafficking in exchange for cash, officials said. The second officer, Wade Hill, faces charges of kidnapping, obscenity, malfeasance in office and misdemeanor sexual battery in the sexual assault of a young woman at his apartment, according to the chief.
Barrow has resigned from the department, Deputy Chief Myron Daniels said, while Hill is on administrative leave pending a disciplinary hearing.
A third officer, Billy Mattingly, was also fired after he was arrested in recent weeks by Denham Springs police, officials said, on allegations that he stole from a Walmart. Mattingly is accused of swapping stickers on products in order to buy products more cheapy than they were advertised.
The arrests followed the indictment of another officer, Donald Steele, last month on allegations that he sexually assaulted a young woman.
