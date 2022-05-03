Lawyers for a former sheriff’s deputy charged with dozens of sex crimes on Tuesday accused prosecutors of hiding evidence in the form of thousands of digital files seized from the man's home, with just days to go until his trial was set to begin.
But prosecutors from Attorney General Jeff Landry's office said defense attorney Jarrett Ambeau's accusations are just anoter stall tactic for a trial that has already been punted once.
“He has waited until the eve of trial, despite having all this opportunity and access, to now say he doesn’t have time," Assistant Attorney General Christopher Walters told judge Erika Sledge.
Sledge ultimately ruled in favor of Dennis Perkins' lawyers. She ordered the Attorney General's office to hand over thousands of files that had not previously been turned over and set his trial to begin in October.
Perkins' jury selection was previously slated to start next Monday.
At the time a commander in the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT unit, Perkins was charged in 2019 with dozens of child sex crimes after agents from the Louisiana Department of Justice opened a sweeping child porn probe into him and his then-wife.
Since then, his trial — which prosecutors say will hinge on thousands of incriminating videos and photos seized from Perkins' home — has hit multiple snags. It was initially scheduled to start last summer but was delayed nearly a year at Ambeau's request so the Baton Rouge attorney could handle another trial.
During Tuesday's five-and-a-half-hour hearing, agents from the Louisiana Department of Justice said they seized two hard drives with vast amounts of photos and videos on them. Among them are 2,600 photos and more than 300 videos that comprise "99% of our evidence" against Perkins, Assistant Attorney General Barry Milligan said.
But Ambeau said he should be able to view tens of thousands more files that were on those seized drives, but which prosecutors never turned over to him.
“That’s my client’s stuff," he said in court. "You seized it, and you have to give it back to me.”
Prosecutors and Ambeau disagreed over whether some of the material the lawyer had asked for was "contraband" — files that hold sensitive material and weren't deemed relevant evidence and thus didn't need to be divulged.
Sledge said there wouldn't be "any meaningful way" for the defense to review that evidence by Monday, when Perkins' trial was set to start.
"I know that for the victims and individuals in the community who have been following this case, this is a trial that we want to get behind us," Sledge said. "But I have to make a decision under the law."
Dennis and Cynthia Perkins' case shocked Livingston Parish when news of the couple's charges broke in 2019.
Together, the couple faced a total of 150 felony charges including rape, child pornography, sexual battery of a child and video voyeurism stemming from a sweeping 2019 child pornography probe.
But Cynthia Perkins later struck a deal with prosecutors in the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, pleading guilty in February to one count each of producing child pornography, second degree rape and mingling harmful substances. The latter charge claimed Cynthia used Dennis Perkins' bodily fluids to taint pastries she later served to students at Westside Junior High School.
She was given 41-year sentence agreed upon in plea negotiations, her lawyers said at the time. And as part of the deal, Cynthia would be required to testify against her ex-husband.