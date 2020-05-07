A Baton Rouge man was arrested in a Wednesday night shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries, Baton Rouge Police said.
Police arrived at the 4300 block of Glen Oaks Drive around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. They learned that a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, according to BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Detectives later arrested Christopher Williams, 35, of 7712 Hanks Drive. He was booked Thursday morning into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.