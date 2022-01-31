A car slammed into the back of a fire truck that was blocking the scene of a wreck Saturday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
No injuries were reported, but firefighters say it's a prime example of why drivers should be extra cautious and patient with emergency vehicles that block traffic.
Firefighters were called to the scene of a car accident at Florida Boulevard and North 19th Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, BRFD said in a Facebook post.
A firetruck arrived to the scene, blocking several police cars and officers as well as the vehicles involved in the crash.
Before the crew could exit, a small car traveling west on Florida Boulevard struck the back of the fire truck.
The driver of the car was uninjured and emergency officials were able to help the passengers involved in the original accident.
"If you see an emergency vehicle blocking the road, remember to be courteous and patient," BRFD wrote in the post. "They are there for a reason!"