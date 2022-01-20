The suspect in a rash of vehicle thefts in Pointe Coupee Parish has escaped from a juvenile facility in St. Martinville, the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
It's the third time the suspect has escaped, according to Brad Joffrion, Chief Criminal Deputy for PCSO. The sheriff's office is not identifying the suspect because he is a juvenile.
"We believe that he may make his way back to Pointe Coupee Parish," the statement on Facebook said. "Please use caution. Lock your vehicle doors, remove the keys, and if you see anything suspicious or have any information on his whereabouts, please call (225) 694-3737."