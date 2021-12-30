A Baker man is wanted after police say he confronted the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend and shot the man to death Wednesday night.
The victim, a 21-year-old, died from gunshot injuries, officials said. Police have not released his identity pending family notification.
Police are actively searching for Randy O'Neal Flot, 20, the alleged shooter, according to Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest on the following charges: second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.
Dunn said the shooting unfolded around 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Groom Road, near its intersection with Patricia Street. He said the victim was dating a woman who had previously dated Flot.
No additional information was immediately available.