Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Walter Assencoa, 52, 8733 Old Hermitage Pkwy., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and careless operation.
- Robert Wilkinson, 47, 12535 Erin Ave., Baton Rouge, fourth-offense DWI, simple obstruction of a highway, driver's license suspended or revoked and expired motor vehicle inspection.