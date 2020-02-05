A man authorities identified as a "jealous boyfriend" was arrested Wednesday and accused of showing up at Neville Allen's workplace — the Louisiana Culinary Institute on Airline Highway — and shooting him in the parking lot Tuesday afternoon.
Allen, 22, was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Trebien Adams, 22, was booked into jail the following day after confessing to the crime, which he said resulted from an "ongoing feud with the victim regarding a female dating partner," according to his arrest report.
Adams told deputies he "went to the victim's job to confront him about the female companion." Authorities confirmed that Allen was a contract worker with the institute, but didn't provide additional details about his job.
Video surveillance shows Adams drive his white Lexus into the culinary institute parking lot and then appear to survey the area "looking for a particular individual," detectives wrote in the arrest report. Allen was visible nearby talking on his cell phone.
Adams then walked to his car and pulled out a shotgun, which he pointed aggressively in Allen's direction, detectives wrote. "The victim was observed raising his hands … in a defensive posture and backing away."
But moments later, Adams fired one round, striking the victim in his neck and chest. Detectives noted Adams pulled the trigger despite being unprovoked, then got back in his car and fled the scene.
Detectives later learned Allen had recently been dating a woman who had a jealous boyfriend, later identified as Adams. The victim had been receiving "threatening text messages, phone calls and letters on his door." Both he and Adams lived in the same apartment complex off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, according to the sheriff's office.
During his statement to detectives, Adams identified a co-defendant who gave him the shotgun and helped him flee the scene. That person was taken into custody for questioning Wednesday morning, but no additional arrests have been made, according to the sheriff's office.
Neither Adams nor Allen has a criminal record in East Baton Rouge Parish. The victim's family declined to comment when reached Wednesday afternoon.