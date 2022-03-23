While his officers are busy fighting crime on the streets of Zachary, police Chief David McDavid is waging another battle: keeping those officers at his department.
With nearby law enforcement agencies tempting Zachary officers with bigger salaries, McDavid is concerned about losing employees at a time that his department is already shorthanded and dealing with an increasingly busy workload that mirrors the city's population growth.
“We have the No. 1 school system, the No. 1 fire department — we want to be the No. 1 police department,” McDavid told the City Council during a lunchtime workshop held Wednesday to address personnel and pay issues.
Tension was in the air at times — including when a few uniformed officers sitting in the back row of the council chamber briefly spoke up about their desire for raises and responded to a question from a council member about whether officers should perform certain duties solo.
Mayor David Amrhein intervened and stopped the exchange between the council members and the officers, saying open meeting laws for workshops dictate that only agenda items can be discussed and that there shouldn’t be any interaction between the council and the audience.
Though the meeting was billed as an opportunity for the council to learn more about salary and staffing issues at the police and fire departments as well as other city offices, attention centered on the police.
McDavid currently starts new officers at $17.57 an hour, which translates to a yearly salary of about $36,000. He struggles to compete with agencies that woo rookies with $40,000 to $45,000 starting salaries and hire away experienced cops with offers for better pay.
The chief would like to have enough money to pay $20 an hour so officers can make $41,000 annually.
“It’s tough for the men and women who are young,” he said, adding that the cost of living in Zachary is higher than in other municipalities because of the city’s top-ranked schools.
Some officers work extra shifts to make ends meet.
“I want them to start off at a livable, sustainable wage,” Councilman Lael Montgomery said. Working overtime should be something someone does to save up for a big purchase like a boat — not because they need the cash for everyday necessities, he said.
Amrhein pointed out that the police officers have good insurance and other benefits that not all cities provide.
“When you’re only looking at pay, you’re looking at a very narrow picture of what this city offers you,” Amrhein said.
That statement didn’t sit well with Councilman John LeBlanc, a retired Baton Rouge firefighter.
“I used to hear the same argument. … That really upsets me when I start hearing about, ‘Well, you know, look at the benefits you’ve got,’” LeBlanc said. “You can’t put food on the table with benefits.”
Besides pay, McDavid is also worried about the number of officers in his department. He currently has about 33 and said he needs more.
Not only is the city growing and creating additional call volume; Zachary police are also backing up other nearby agencies, and the department always has the potential to lose a few officers due to retirements, illness and military obligations, McDavid said.
He currently has five officers out on patrol per shift; he’d like to get that number up to six or seven. And he wants to add more and expand his various divisions, such as traffic and narcotics, to meet evolving needs and to give officers the chance to take on different duties.
He said the department has stepped up community policing and recruiting, but the relatively low salary can be a hindrance to efforts to get people to join the ranks.
At the Zachary Fire Department, Chief Danny Kimble has had less trouble with other agencies luring away his employees, adding that his department’s starting salary of $39,000 is comparable with others in the area.
“It is good,” Kimble said, “but it could be a whole lot better.”
He too would like to hire more employees to help cover the roughly 3,000 calls for service his department handles each year.
The council also discussed the possibility of raising pay for city civil service employees, who currently start at $13.15 an hour.
Because Tuesday’s session was a workshop and not a regular public meeting, the council couldn’t take any action. No specific plans were formulated for finding the cash for pay raises. The topic is likely to come up again soon as the city begins budgeting for the next fiscal year.
Montgomery asked Deanna Mankins, the city’s chief financial officer, whether grants and extra money found through surplus property sales could help pay for raises.
The answer? No.
Mankins explained that recurring revenue, not one-time money, must be used for salary changes so that they can be sustained in subsequent years.