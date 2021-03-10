A house fire on Education Street in Baton Rouge was an arson, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Wednesday.
Firefighters arrived at 599 Education Street around 8:30 p.m. and found the rear porch of the home on fire, a news release said. They entered through the front door and stopped the fire from spreading to the rest of the home.
No one was injured, the release said. The fire did an estimated $15,000 in damage.
Anyone with information about the fire can call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-1419.