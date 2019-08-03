A man is dead after a shooting on N. Donmoor Avenue in Baton Rouge, EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said.
EMS responded to a a reported shooting at 7:18 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of N. Donmoor Avenue at Bon Carre Court at Donmoor apartment complex.
One person was found dead at the apartment and the coroner was contacted, Chustz said. Dr. Beau Clark, East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner, said an autopsy will be conducted Monday.
On the scene Saturday morning in the sweltering heat of early August apartment residents crowded the roped-off courtyard, while onlookers beyond pressed their faces through the black bars of the complex gates to get a better view.
Red and yellow police tape stretched from the side of one of the complex buildings where the window had been shattered, around the corner to the courtyard and the front of the unit where detectives worked.
The window of the apartment unit under investigation appeared to have a piece of plywood pressed against the empty pane.
A neighbor, who did not wish to be named for fear of retaliation, said she heard gunfire early this morning. She said police had been on scene since about 7:30 a.m.
Additional details were not available Saturday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.