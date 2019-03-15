A man is facing arrest in the death of a Baton Rouge teenager whose body was found floating in the Amite River earlier this month, authorities said Friday.
Jesse James Schiele, 31, of Zachary, is set to be booked on second-degree murder.
The body of Timmy Daniels, 18, was found last weekend in East Feliciana Parish near the border with East Baton Rouge. Authorities said then they were investigating the death as a homicide.
Daniels was reported missing in the Scotlandville area just weeks before his death. Baton Rouge police said he had last been seen Feb. 10.
East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis said deputies identified Schiele as a suspect. Authorities located him at his residence Friday, then booked him into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on firearms charges that Travis said are not directly related to the homicide. Schiele will be transferred to the East Feliciana Parish Prison to be booked on murder.
Travis said an additional suspect, Edward Charles Brooks, 30, remains at large. Though Brooks’ residence is listed in Pineville, authorities believe him to be currently residing in the Baton Rouge area.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about Brooks’ whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers or their local law enforcement agency.
The investigation into Daniels’ slaying remains ongoing.