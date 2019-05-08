A Baton Rouge man accused of robbing a Taco Bell in September of last year was arrested Wednesday, police reported.
Shawn Givens, 18, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of armed robbery.
The incident took place Sept. 15, 2018, at the Taco Bell on Greenwell Springs Road in Baton Rouge, according to the arrest report.
A victim told Baton Rouge police three masked men pulled up to the drive-thru window, one armed with a handgun, the arrest report said. Givens jumped through the window and demanded the worker open the register, but the worker fled and alerted the other employees.
Givens grabbed the register and jumped back through the window. All three men fled on foot.
DNA evidence collected at the scene connected detectives to Givens, according to the arrest report.