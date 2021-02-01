A 3-year-old child was wounded by gunfire in Baton Rouge Monday night; a local hospital called police after the child was brought in about 7 p.m., a police spokesperson said.
Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.,, spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department, said the hospital notified police about the child and said that an adult who brought the child to the hospital said the shooting happened in the area of Scenic Highway and 75th Avenue.
McKneely said the condition of the child is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story