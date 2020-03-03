Ellarea Silva, the Zachary middle school teacher accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old student, has resigned, WBRZ-TV is reporting.
The station cited Zachary Schools Superintendent Scott Devillier confirming Silva's resignation.
Silva faces counts that include carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. She had been on leave from her position at Northwestern Middle School in Zachary since her arrest in early February.
Silva, 34, bonded out of East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday. She was being held on a $225,000 bond.
It's unclear exactly when the alleged sexual encounters began, but arrest records note the relationship lasted more than a year and started when Silva, an eighth grade science teacher at Northwestern Middle School, was the boy's teacher. She placed a sticky note on his desk one day, saying that he was looking sad. Then the two started exchanging emails, investigators said.
According to her arrest warrant, Silva had sex with the student on multiple occasions last summer at her home in Baton Rouge and while her own child was in the residence, and at other places in Zachary.
According to the warrant, the teacher would pick the teenager up in Zachary, without parental consent, and bring him to her house in Baton Rouge. During one visit, the teacher gave the kid an e-cigarette laced with THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the warrant says.
Silva's arrest — and the two weeks authorities spent investigating beforehand — spurred tensions among Zachary officials and the community. Some black residents and leaders challenged the length of the investigation, arguing it would have proceeded more quickly if the allegations hadn't involved a white teacher.