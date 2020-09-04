Three fires that broke out between Thursday night and Friday morning were ruled as arson, the Baton Rouge Fire Department reported.
Although two of the fires were located relatively close to each other, authorities said they do not believe they are connected.
The first fire began shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday night, said spokesperson Justin Hill. Firefighters arrived at a home in the 5600 block of N. Afton Parkway to find the front bedroom of the house on fire.
They realized fires had been set in multiple places once they began to quell the blaze. No one was injured.
Several hours later, around midnight, firefighters responded to a second fire at a home in the 2700 block of Curtis Street, Hill said. The blaze began in the rear of the house and firefighters extinguished it before it could spread to other homes. No injuries were reported.
Finally, Friday morning at about 4:40 a.m., another fire broke out at a duplex on N. 35th Street. The blaze damaged neighboring homes and two vehicles.
A fire at the same duplex had been intentionally set at that duplex two days before, Hill said.
Nearby homes were occupied by seven people at the time of the fire and Red Cross assisted those that are displaced. One firefighter suffered a minor injury when they stepped into a hole between houses and hurt their knee.
Anyone with information about these fires is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419 or Crime Stoppers.