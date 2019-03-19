An employee of the 19th Judicial District drug court program is accused of falsifying drug tests and telling program participants ahead of time when they would be tested.
An arrest warrant filed this week states that Nina Burage, 54, was tasked with performing drug tests for the program, which allows nonviolent offenders to receive judicial supervision and substance abuse treatment in lieu of incarceration. Participants are required to submit to "random drug tests" during their time in drug court, according to program rules.
A participant told the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office that Burage would accept money — between $100 and $400 per week — in exchange for telling the person when to expect their next drug test. The person also said Burage would "manipulate the test system so (the participant) would have time to get the drugs out of (their) body."
Burage is also accused of failing to send or voiding several hundred drug tests between 2014 and 2018, according to the warrant.
Investigators wrote in the warrant that Burage agreed to meet with them three weeks ago but has not made herself available. Deputies also wrote that their investigation started with a report from the drug court program coordinator, who approached authorities in January.
Burage faces one count each of malfeasance in office and falsifying public records. She has not yet been arrested.