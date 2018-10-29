A former Dixon Correctional Institute cadet accused of sexual misconduct was arrested Monday, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.
Jermaine Charles Brown Jr., 18, of Baton Rouge, was arrested by the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office on malfeasance in office and sexual contact prohibited with persons in custody and supervision of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections, according to a press release from department spokesman Ken Pastorick.
Brown was on duty at the prison when he acted improperly on Oct. 27, according to the press release, which does not elaborate on what happened. He started working as a corrections cadet on Sept. 25, 2018, but was since terminated.
Pastorick said Brown had met or exceeded all department requirements for his job, including a criminal background check.