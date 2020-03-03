A man has been arrested after Baton Rouge police said he crashed his car into a group home last week, killing one of the residents, before fleeing the scene on foot.
Jermain Applewhite, 23, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Tuesday, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in a news release.
The crash occurred early Saturday in the 3400 block of Victoria Drive. It killed Jaime Pineda, 69, a resident of the group home who was asleep inside at the time of the crash.
Applewhite was driving a 2008 Infiniti G35 and was traveling at a high rate of speed when he ran into a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder parked at the group home. The Pathfinder, in turn, crashed into the building, police said.
Applewhite, of 5250 Bank St., was booked into jail on the following counts: negligent homicide, hit and run, driver's license required, reckless operation and criminal damage to property.