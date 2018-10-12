A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Thursday night, accused of wearing a police officer's badge and hat to stop drivers in her neighborhood and ask them for their driver's license and insurance information, arrest records show.
Baton Rouge Police responded to an anonymous complaint Thursday that Dorothy Brooks, 65, of 4232 Cannon St., was stopping drivers on her street, according to the arrest report.
The responding police officer said he found Brooks with a Baton Rouge Police badge, an officer's hat and a business card that identified her as "Cannon St. Police."
According to the arrest record, officers knew of Brooks through previous complaints from neighbors, who said she harassed them over their driving.
Brooks was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison on a count of impersonating a police officer.