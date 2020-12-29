A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly firing shots at four people in a parking lot this summer, officials with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting took place in the 4700 block of Southpark Drive on Monday, June 29 around 10 p.m. Detectives interviewed those at the scene who told them Deshawn Davis and several others were attempting to force their way into a home by kicking the front door, according to booking documents.
Davis and the other intruders shouted “threats and obscenities” while trying to get inside, but eventually gave up, documents say.
Soon after, someone in the home heard multiple shots fired outside. One person inside the home, fearing for family members who might be in the parking lot, tried to open the door to reach them but was unable to due to the door's damage.
Another witnesses said they saw Davis “yelling obscenities” outside in the parking lot before brandishing a rifle and firing at several people, according to documents. One person was able to flee to safety, and two others were able to drive away without being harmed. A fourth victim was also able to escape.
Davis was booked on attempted first-degree murder, illegal carrying and discharge of weapons and attempted home invasion.