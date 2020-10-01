An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed in Donaldsonville on Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Officials were called to the scene on Anthony Drive in Donaldsonville around 9 p.m. Wednesday in response to a shooting.
Deputies arrived and found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The sheriff's office says she was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she later died.
Authorities have not released the name of the victim.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact APSO at (225) 621-4636 or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7868.