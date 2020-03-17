ACA.dguidry.043019

Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.

Those booked and the counts against them:

  • Shelby Bourgeois, 22, 17425 Levern Stafford Road, Prairieville, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
  • Darryl Jones, 39, 2712 Lark St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of a highway, driver's license suspended or revoked and reckless operation.

