In a three-vehicle crash on Airline Highway early Monday morning, one of the vehicles struck a pedestrian, who later died of his injuries, Baton Rouge Police said.
The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. in the 9000 block of Airline, when a 2004 Chevrolet truck in the middle lane attempted to merge into the right outside lane.
The truck struck a 1999 Nissan Maxima, which then veered off the roadway and struck the pedestrian, police said in a statement.
After the first crash, the truck veered to the left and also struck a 2001 GMC Yukon that was traveling in the left outside lane.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and later died. The identity of the crash victim will be released after family notification, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
The traffic crash is under investigation.