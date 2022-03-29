The man killed in Monday afternoon's shooting on Birch Street has been identified as 20-year-old Baton Rouge resident Frederick Harris, Baton Rouge police said.
Authorities responded to a call for the shooting, which took place in the 1800 block of Birch Street near the intersection of Scenic Highway, shortly before 4 p.m., BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said. The area is just north of Pete Goldsby Field and Memorial Stadium.
When they arrived, police found Harris had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.
The young man was a resident of Lake Mist Ave., Coppola said.
Detectives are still trying to determine a motive. Coppola asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.