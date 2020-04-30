A 63-year-old woman driving a mobility scooter was killed in a traffic accident on Florida St. Wednesday night, Baton Rouge Police said.
Susan Ann Long was attempting to cross the street in the 1200 block of Florida St. around 8:23 p.m. when she was struck by a 2006 Honda Civic, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
She was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. The driver was issued a citation for suspended driver’s license and no insurance, McKneely said.
This crash remains under investigation.