An 18-year-old who was brutally beaten after he tried to break up a fight died from his injuries after a week in the hospital, the East Baton Rouge coroner said.
Police said his alleged assailant could soon face stiffer charges.
Coroner Beau Clark said 18-year-old Hayes Sellers died on Sunday due to blunt force trauma, and that his office ruled Sellers' death a homicide.
The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital May 8; Baton Rouge Police said he was severely beaten while trying to break up a fight on Nebraska Street, just off of Highland Road, just past 2 a.m. Officers booked Edmond Levelle, 20, for attempted murder, but later downgraded the count to second degree battery.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said that Levelle could soon face higher charges, but that no further information was available Tuesday.
Clark's press release said Sellers died at 5000 Hennessy Blvd., which is an address for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.