One person was injured in a shooting late Sunday morning near LSU's campus that police believe was accidental.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said the person was transported to the hospital just before noon.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said preliminary information indicates a woman received an accidental gunshot wound to the leg and authorities believe her injuries are not life threatening.
The incident occurred at the Campus Crossing apartment complex on Brightside Drive.