As officials in charge of Louisiana's youth prisons deal with escapes and violence, they are under growing scrutiny from state lawmakers criticizing their plans to fix the problems.
“I believe we, the state, have to make sure that we are doing our job," said Sen. Regina Barrow, a Baton Rouge Democrat, at a Monday committee meeting with Office of Juvenile Justice officials. "And when we don’t do our job, we have failed the children.”
The overwhelmed youth facilities are woefully understaffed, with vacancies that have only grown worse in recent years as workers fear for their safety and grow dissatisfied with low pay, according to OJJ Deputy Sec. Bill Sommers. Civil Service data show entry-level juvenile justice specialists have some of the highest turnover rates in the state.
Stop-gap measures, such as calling in guards for adult prisons who are authorized to use more severe force, has reportedly led to a decrease in incidents, Sommers said.
Other temporary solutions include a legislature-approved raise from about $32,000 to $37,000, counseling local district attorneys to prosecute some teens as adults and creating a system of categorizing and placing youth in facilities based on their behavioral risk.
The last move is in accordance with a new law requiring youth be assessed by risk level, much like how the Department of Corrections reviews adult offenders entering the system.
But Sen. Heather Cloud, a Turkey Creek Republican who sponsored the law, said the building where the youth are sent to be assessed is the same place where a handful of juveniles deemed the most "problematic" are housed. That was not part of the new model she had proposed and puts teens at risk, she said.
"We're just set up for disaster," Cloud said.
The arrangement could last into spring of 2023, when construction and renovations at the aging Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe are slated for completion, OJJ assistant secretary Curtis Nelson said. The department doesn't have enough capacity to do it differently, he added.
"It's hard for me to believe that we just have to be at a standstill and cross our fingers and hope there are no major disasters," Cloud retorted.
When Nelson pointed to budget constraints in recent years, Cloud responded that the legislature would be willing to invest more in the office if there was a clear return on that investment — rather than more escapes and rapid turnover at the office's highest levels.
"You can’t just have a breeding ground for chaos and say, 'Give us more money,'” she said.
Nelson also noted the office plans to speak with district attorneys about how to screen youth entering the system to determine if select teens are not "amenable" to a rehabilitative model of care offered by the juvenile justice system, suggesting they may need to be prosecuted as adults.
Aaron Clark-Rizzio, executive director of the nonprofit Louisiana Center for Children's Rights, said in a statement that it is "unacceptable" for the office to "simply give up on certain children." Youth in OJJ custody have "unmet needs that desere developmentally appropriate care."
"The problems at the OJJ facilities are caused by the policies, culture, and staffing at OJJ," Clark-Rizzio said. "Until OJJ focuses on these issues — and stops blaming children — things will not change."
Other lawmakers, such as Sen. Katrina Jackson, a Monroe Democrat, made clear the problems in the system began long before Sommers arrived — when the state failed to fund the Missouri Model, a therapeutic method of youth rehabilitation.
"We are in dire need, but we never addressed how we got here," she said. “I believe that you are coming and correcting years of what this legislature participated in. We knew the sky was falling.”
Paying youth prison staff a low wage and asking them to "do more with less" while sometimes putting their lives on the line damaged the system, she said. Jackson added that the dormitory-style setting of some prisons, a hallmark of the Missouri Model design, had jeapordized staff safety.
Prison dorms were also under attack Tuesday in a budget committee, where lawmakers expressed skepticism for OJJ's request for "institutional" grade doors at a secure care center in Acadiana. The center in Bunkie was specifically built around a therapeutic design, with a more open floor plan.
"It's costing us a lot of money to retrofit this thing when it should have been built right in the first place," said Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin.
Lawmakers also questioned whether the therapeutic model was a good fit for the state. Gearry Williams, an OJJ undersecretary, said there should be a "happy medium" between the rehabilitative process and security.
"This model does not work," Allain said. "Maybe a modification thereof. But building facilities that we should have known weren’t going to work shouldn’t have been done in the first place.”