PRAIRIEVILLE — The three armed men with their faces covered cleared out the cash register early Saturday at a Circle K convenience store along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, sheriff's deputies said.
The three men attempted to rob another store on La. 30 elsewhere in Ascension shortly after the early morning robbery in Prairieville — the doors were locked, however — and they are suspected of similar robberies in Jefferson and St. Charles parishes, Ascension sheriff's deputies said in a statement.
Surveillance images from the Prairieville store show the men, as they entered the front door, with their faces covered by a hat, a cinched hood from a sweatshirt or what appears to be a bandana.
One of the images provided by deputies also shows one of the robbers pointing a handgun.
Ascension deputies were searching Saturday for the men who fled the Prairieville store near the Interstate 10 interchange around 2 a.m. in a dark-colored, four-door sedan, the Sheriff's Office added.
Anyone with information on this case should call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636, text 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device, or call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7868).