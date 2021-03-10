Baton Rouge Police are investigating an armed robbery of the Citizen's Bank at 2959 South Sherwood Forest that took place around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, a BRPD news release said.
The suspect walked into the bank demanding money, the release said. The suspect grabbed money from the bank and fled the scene on foot.
The suspect is a white male, 5’7”-5’8”, 170 to 180 pounds, with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Armed Robbery Division at (225) 389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at 334-7867 (STOP).