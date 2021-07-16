During an interaction between two men Friday morning, one pulled out a gun and fired a fatal shot, then drove around the corner, called 911 and turned himself in, according to neighbors and Baton Rouge police.

The man claims he acted in self-defense, but the investigation will determine whether he faces a murder charge, police said.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Adams Avenue, a residential area near the intersection of Fairfields Avenue and North Foster Drive. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

During an unprecedented spike in Baton Rouge homicides, daylight shootings are becoming more common — a trend that local law enforcement leaders have repeatedly pointed out in recent months. Minor disputes are also more often escalating into shots fired, according to police.

Neighbors said the victim was getting something from the trunk of a car parked on Harelson Street, which turns into Adams Avenue, when another man pulled up on him and brandished a gun. Then one shot rang out.

Immediately after pulling the trigger, the suspected shooter drove his black Dodge Charger around the corner onto nearby Madison Avenue and parked, then waited for police to arrive, neighbors said.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely confirmed that the suspect turned himself in and was taken into custody once officers arrived on scene. The man faces questioning by detectives as police investigate whether the evidence supports his self-defense claim.

His car was towed from the scene, which prompted outcry from some of his relatives gathered outside the crime tape. They were concerned the vehicle would be damaged and asked police to put it in gear before hauling it onto the tow truck.

"Nobody's going in that car without a warrant," one officer responded. A few minutes later, he added: "We're just trying to make sure the truth comes out."

Officials have not yet released the names of either person involved in the shooting.

Police had started cleaning up the scene when a man arrived, clearly distraught, and spoke with a homicide detective, covering his head with his hands while processing the news of yet another tragedy resulting from Baton Rouge gun violence.

Several neighbors gathered behind the crime tape to commiserate about the violence plaguing their communities. One man stopped by Harelson Street after leaving the hospital, where he was visiting his brother, another recent gunshot victim.

He listed a few current and former Baton Rouge police officers among his extended family, wondering aloud how city officials should address the escalating violence: "It's just too damn much."

Another woman drove by and rolled down her window to ask what happened. "When are they gonna stop shooting?" she said.

Baton Rouge police said they expect to release more information about the shooting later Friday afternoon.