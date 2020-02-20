Baton Rouge Police announced parking restrictions along the Spanish Town parade route for Saturday morning.
"No parking" will be enforced along the route beginning at 6 a.m., said BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely. All vehicles on the parade route after this time will be towed, he said.
BRPD will block access to the cross streets a block away from the route to prevent cars from driving close to the crowd, McKneely said.
The entire route will be shut down by 10:30 a.m. When the parade ends, officers will not allow traffic on the route until the crowd has thinned, McKneely said.