An arrest warrant was filed Wednesday for the girlfriend of the last of five juvenile offenders still on the run after escaping from a detention center last week after police say she allegedly helped the teen get away.

According to an affidavit, police learned Shameka Holloman, 20, traveled to Baton Rouge on Oct. 14 to pick up her boyfriend, 18-year-old Malik Williams, after he and four others escaped from East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.

Records say Holloman initially told police she was in Monroe all week and never drove to Baton Rouge and only learned of Williams' escape from his mother. But phone records showed Holloman's cell phone pinged off towers along a route from Monroe to Baton Rouge and back the night of the escape.

Holloman was also identified by a co-defendant, who was shown a photographic lineup, as the person who picked Williams up from the center.

Williams and the other juveniles, whose names have not been released, made their escape after attacking two guards, stealing their keys and fleeing the grounds in one of the guard's vehicles, police said.

The four other offenders were later arrested, leaving Williams, who was incarcerated for armed robbery, the only one still on the run.

He now faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated escape, battery of a correctional facility officer and motor vehicle theft, while Holloman faces one count of accessory after the fact and one count of aggravated escape.