Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Julia Arita, 47, 16639 Patton Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, headlights required and possession of alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
- Marcos Garcia, 29, 16441 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and careless operation of a vehicle.
- Eboney Marcelle, 24, 1050 N. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Kelvin Williams, 56, 11445 Sheraton Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.