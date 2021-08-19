As tension increases between the Baton Rouge police chief and some of his subordinates, a relatively obscure local board has become the backdrop for bitter feuds over officer discipline — sometimes resulting in appeal hearings that last for several hours, even well into the night.

After a series of marathon hearings before the Baton Rouge Fire and Police Municipal Civil Service Board, its attorney resigned and Metro Council members voiced concerns about the trend, which sticks taxpayers with the bill for BRPD Chief Murphy Paul's legal fees.

"It's just out of control," said attorney Floyd Falcon, who recently stepped down after several years advising the board. "The meetings are totally unproductive. We end up sitting there for hours hearing the same things over and over. It's not working and unfortunately seems to be getting worse."

Amid ongoing national debate about policing in America after the death of George Floyd, Paul said his reforms at BRPD are resulting in more contentious officer discipline cases — and more pushback from underlings who want to keep the status quo.

But his critics, including current and former officers, argue the chief is weaponizing the discipline process against cops who disagree with his leadership style. Paul has repeatedly butted heads with BRPD union leaders.

These heated debates keep landing before the civil service board, a five-member panel whose duties include hearing officer discipline appeals. The board can either uphold, overturn or modify the discipline.

An East Baton Rouge district judge recently nullified a discipline sentence for the former union vice president, who was fired last year for criticizing the BRPD administration in a media interview and then reinstated by the board, which replaced his termination with an 87-day unpaid suspension.

That case was one of two recent hearings lasting more than 13 hours each and ending around midnight. Neither was particularly high-profile or involved alleged police brutality; the second involved a veteran officer who mistakenly showed up to the wrong house and detained a woman for several minutes before realizing the error.

During that hearing, several retired Baton Rouge cops spoke in support of the officer, Sgt. John Dauthier.

"It smells like retaliation because this has become something personal between the chief and Dauthier," said Don Kelly, a 32-year BRPD veteran and former department spokesman. "Abuse of power and authority is wrong at any level, by any officer of any rank — up to and including the chief."

But Paul argued the protracted hearings — and hefty legal bills — are a necessary part of his mission to change the culture of policing in Baton Rouge.

"I think what you're witnessing is reform," he told the Metro Council earlier this month. "Since the George Floyd incident, tensions are high in America. … We're being challenged more than past administrations."

Paul appeared before the council to request an increase in the annual contract amount for his outside counsel from about $130,000 to $150,000. Records show the initial contract, signed in March 2020, was capped at $78,000 and had already been amended once before.

Though a tiny expense compared to the entire city budget, the increase still drew significant debate from council members.

Attorneys Leo Hamilton and James Raines, of the Baton Rouge law firm Breazeale Sachse & Wilson, each make $225 an hour for their work with Paul, according to records provided by Parish Attorney Andy Dotson. That rate aligns with a pay schedule set by the state attorney general, Dotson said.

The legal contract amount represents a substantial increase over past administrations, Councilwoman Laurie Adams said. The two chiefs preceding Paul — Dewayne White and Carl Dabadie — each spent under $40,000 a year for these services, she added.

The annual average under Paul: $94,000 and counting.

Attorneys representing disciplined officers are typically paid with union funds, not tax dollars.

"My concern is that when y'all seem to be struggling internally, it leads people to believe we don't have a unified group of individuals to be our shield and protectors serving this community," Adams told the chief, referencing an unprecedented homicide rate and other pressing problems facing the department. "I suspect you have other tools at your disposal to discipline your officers."

Paul disputed the criticism, saying his discipline battles aim to bring officers into compliance with widely accepted reforms.

"Reform costs money," Paul said. "That's why I'm asking you: please do not defund the police."

No one on the council had suggested reducing the police budget, though such demands became a rallying cry of protesters nationwide last year.

The council ultimately approved his funding request after discussing the issue for about an hour. Some council members made clear they want to explore other options, including whether to hire an in-house attorney for the chief, but there was consensus that Paul should have the resources he needs to effectively lead his department.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks said past BRPD leaders allowed some officers to get away with too much.

"Prior chiefs would say there were just a few bad apples, just a few rogue cops," she said. "But no, it was systemic. It was nepotism. … There's been a change in accountability."

Paul said his administration is researching ways to streamline the discipline process. But he said more officers are challenging his decisions, even over minor reprimands. He also said he hopes a recent change in union leadership will lead to a more cohesive relationship.

Paul was appointed chief in the aftermath of the 2016 police shooting of Alton Sterling outside a Baton Rouge convenience store, which was captured on cellphone video and shared extensively on social media. The killing, which occurred after a complaint about an armed man outside the store, ignited widespread protests against police brutality. Months later, in early 2017, Paul fired the officer who pulled the trigger, Blane Salamoni.

Salamoni appealed his termination, but the case never made it before the civil service board because the two parties reached a settlement instead. Paul allowed Salamoni to resign in lieu of termination, partly to avoid a public hearing that could reopen old wounds.

Since then, the discipline appeal hearings have become frequent and contentious, with some cases escalating to district court.

Records show lawyers for the chief have billed the department about $34,000 for their work on a single case: the termination of former union vice president Siya Creel, who was reinstated by the civil service board after a 14-hour appeal hearing. He later resigned from the department, citing hostile working conditions.

The board gave Creel his job back but suspended him for 87 days, a decision he appealed again to the 19th Judicial District Court. A judge recently deemed the suspension improper because it was based on allegations that came up during the appeal hearing but were not previously included in a disciplinary letter to Creel. That lack of notice violated his due process rights, the court found.

Creel has also sued the department in federal court, seeking damages for what he claims was unconstitutional treatment. That case is ongoing.

His attorney, Jill Craft, said the overturned suspension effectively clears his name and could affect his ongoing federal suit. She said other officers could appeal their discipline sentences based on the ruling.

She also bemoaned the tax dollars spent on these cases and others, including a roughly $5,000 bill for a transcript of the 14-hour hearing.

"There's a lot of money being wasted in the process," she said. "I really hope this administration would take that money and put it toward solving crime — not retribution, or silencing those with whom they disagree."

In terms of the drawn-out hearings, Chairman Robb Moruzzi said board members may consider rules to limit extraneous testimony. He said the board is also asking to increase Falcon's contract from the $14,400 a year he now makes in the role, hoping that might make the attorney reconsider his resignation.