The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office is responding to a shooting at an apartment Monday afternoon near North Foster Drive, authorities said.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of 2888 Dougherty Drive, Baton Rouge Police Spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
The coroner's office was responding to the apartments and one other person was injured, an Emergency Medical Service spokesman said.
Details about what led to the shooting weren't immediately available.
