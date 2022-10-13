A woman was shot and killed overnight at an apartment complex on Jefferson Highway, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said.
A 16-year-old was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in connection with the deadly shooting, according to authorities.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the Highland Club Apartment Homes at 17505 Jefferson Highway (map).
No other details about the incident were immediately available, including information about the victim or a possible motive. EBRSO said the investigation is ongoing.