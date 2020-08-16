A Baton Rouge woman who authorities say fled to Florida after setting fire to her home during a dispute with her husband was booked into the parish jail this weekend following her arrest by federal agents.
The arrest stems from a June 18 fire that started around 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of Peck Drive, said St. George Fire Department spokesperson Eldon LeDoux. Responding crews discovered the house's garage and attic in flames.
Investigators learned the home’s tenants, Barbarann Locke and her husband, had been having ongoing domestic problems, LeDoux said. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initially arrested Locke at the scene on a count of domestic abuse after reviewing video footage showing her push and hit her husband on June 16, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A further investigation of the fire found the blaze started in the garage near Allen Locke’s pickup, LeDoux said. Investigators later determined the arson was the result of the couple's escalating domestic conflict, he said.
Video footage from a neighbor's house showed the flames engulfed the truck and the garage before spreading to the house.
Allen Locke was in Walker at the time of the fire and Barbarann Locke claimed she was asleep at the time of the incident.
Barbarann Locke fled to Florida on July 22, a day after the sheriff's office issued an arrest warrant for arson, officials said.
U.S. Marshals arrested Locke and booked her into the Putnam County Florida Jail on July 30. She was brought to East Baton Rouge and booked into the parish jail Saturday on two counts of simple arson, according parish records.